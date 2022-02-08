Microsoft Releases the February 2022 Windows 10 Cumulative Updates

Microsoft has just released a new set of Windows 10 cumulative updates, and given it’s February 8, this batch is part of the Patch Tuesday cycle. Needless to say, only the Windows 10 versions that are still supported are getting the cumulative updates, and you can check out the list below to see the available patches Worth knowing, however, is that you should already be on Windows 10 version 20H2 or higher, as otherwise you won’t be getting any updates unless you’re part of the LTSC. These are the Windows 10 versions and the February 2022 cumulative updates they’re getting: Windows 10 version 1507 — KB5010358 (OS Build 10240.19204) Windows 10 version 1607 — KB5010359 (OS Build 14393.4946) Windows 10 version 1703 —