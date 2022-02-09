Microsoft releases KB5010342 and KB5010345 updates for Windows 10

It is the time of the month when Microsoft releases updates for Windows, and we've already looked at KB5010386 for Windows 11. There are also two updates available for Windows 10 users to install -- KB5010342 and KB5010345. The update you need depends on which version of Windows 10 you are running. KB5010342 is for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H1, while KB5010345 is for anyone still running Windows 10 version 1909. See also: Microsoft releases KB5010386 update for Windows 11, fixing LDAP bug and more Leak: an upcoming Windows 11 update will tell you how eco-friendly your computer… [Continue Reading]