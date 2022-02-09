USANA Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.



The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.



The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $267.3 million in the period.



For the year, the company reported profit of $116.5 million, or $5.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.



USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion.



