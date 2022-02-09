BEIJING DIARY: Testing positive at the no-COVID Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The phone call comes in the early afternoon, six hours or so after the mandatory morning test. The number is immediately recognizable because it's so strange: a U.S. dialing code when the Chinese health official on the line is, in fact, calling from Beijing and bearing bad news.



“Sorry to bother,” he says.



Uh-oh.



“Your test this morning was positive.”



Sigh.



Again?



Like laundering with gasoline or hiking naked, traveling three weeks after a bout of COVID-19 to cover the Winter Olympics in China for The Associated Press is proving to have been not the brightest of ideas. Because here the coronavirus is Public Enemy No. 1 — hunted, tracked, isolated and zapped with no-nonsense rigor and militaristic zeal.



Lurking at the back of my throat are infinitesimal remnants of virus DNA that hitched along for the ride, and which the Olympic testers in top-to-toe hazmat suits are annoyingly adept at digging out with their cotton swabs.



“Say ‘Ahhh,’” they say.



And that's how I ended up back here, in Isolation Room 2. For the second time in four days.



The cubicle, part of a Lego-like clump of nondescript pre-fabs outside the main Olympic press center, is roughly the size of a double bed but less welcoming.



There's a small electric heater to take the sting out of the cold seeping through the thin white metal walls. I switch it on.



There is a table and a chair. I shove them next to the electric socket, so I can power up my laptop and stay connected via Wi-Fi to the Olympic world that I can see, but am temporarily no longer welcome in, through two slit windows in the door.



Some passersby wave. Most don't even notice the person inside, confined until the result of another test determines his fate.



A positive could mean a...