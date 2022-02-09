YI smart home cameras now start from just $18 a pop in Amazon’s latest Gold Box (Today only)
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YI Technology’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to *20% off* a range of its now even more affordable home security cams. You can score a YI 1080p Smart Home Camera for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $25 range, this is within a couple bucks of the all-time and a particularly affordable way to bring some smart cams home. However, you can also save even more on the 4-pack that is now at *$71.99 shipped*, down from the typical $90 and $8 under the price of buying them individually right now. Alexa support, live 1080p feeds to your smart devices, motion detection notifications, family sharing, and 30-day cloud storage highlight the feature list here. Head below for more.
