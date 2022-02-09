Geomagnetic storm burns up to 40 of Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites sent into orbit last week
Up to 40 of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites were destroyed by a geomagnetic storm after they launched on Feb. 3.
SpaceX has confirmed that a geomagnetic storm destroyed most of the Starlink satellites it launched last Friday.
