The first Nintendo Direct showcase of 2022 starts now with 40 minutes of new Switch games!

Well, the first Nintendo Direct presentation of the year has arrived with the new Switch games set to hit in the first half of the year. As we mentioned in our announcement coverage, Nintendo is scheduling around 40 minutes of straight updates and preview looks at what’s to come between now and, presumably, June of 2022. While it’s hard to say what exactly Nintendo will be showing off when it comes to new Switch games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and quite possibly more of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will likely be on the docket. Although it’s the surprises that have us most excited, the guessing game is over now so head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.



more…