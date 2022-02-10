How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub + more details

Nintendo made some major announcements during yesterday’s Direct showcase, not the least of which were the 48 new Mario Kart courses coming to the latest iteration of its beloved kart racer. New FREE Metroid DLC, Earthbound coming to Switch Online, the new Mario Strikers Battle League, and the upcoming Switch Sports were all exciting to say the least, but Nintendo also announced a sizable new injection of content with the new Mario Kart courses that will run right through until the end of 2023. So it’s time to dive into the details, what this might mean for the rumored Mario Kart 9, and how to get the new Mario Kart courses to upgrade your existing Switch kart racing experience. Head below for a closer look.



more…