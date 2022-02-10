No new Windows 11 Insider build again this week

Microsoft usually rolls out new Windows 11 Dev Channel builds to Insiders on a Wednesday, although occasionally this slips to Thursday or even Friday. There was no new build last week due to "quality issues". The plan was to get back on track for this week, but once again Windows Insiders are facing disappointment. SEE ALSO: Microsoft will warn you if your computer can't run Windows 11... even if it is already running Windows 11 Microsoft bringing more experimental features to Windows 11 Insider builds Oracle Linux is now available for WSL in the Microsoft Store According to a new… [Continue Reading]