MoviePass may rise the from dead as cofounder buys back company [Update: Relaunching this summer]

MoviePass made quite the splash back in 2017/18 when it launched a $10 unlimited movie theater service and then quickly made changes that led to insolvency. Now after going bankrupt, one of the founders has repurchased the company with potential plans to relaunch the service.



*Update 2/10:* At an event in NYC today, MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes took the stage to announce that the service is officially coming back. MoviePass 2.0 is slated to arrive this summer.



