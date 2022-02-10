Apple Releases iOS 15.3.1, And You Need to Install It ASAP

Apple has just released a new software update for iPhones and iPads out there, therefore bringing the operating system version to 15.3.1. As you can easily figure out by simply reading the version number of this update, the focus is on fixing some bugs, but this time, the company is actually trying to resolve an important security problem. And there’s a good reason why this update shows up all of a sudden. In the official release notes, Apple acknowledges that the vulnerability it’s fixing with this update has already been used out in the wild by malicious actors. It impacts all supported iPhones, which means that as long as you have an iPhone 6s or a newer model, your smartphone came with this vulnerability. More software updates for Apple products Apple explains that it was all possible with malicious web content. “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code exe...