Switch Sports: How to play the sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game 2 months early, more

It has been a big month for Nintendo fans after an exciting Direct presentation, a series of upcoming Mario Kart 8 courses, and more, but now it’s time to dive into the new Switch Sports. As a sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game of all-time, Wii Sports, Nintendo is looking to re-capture some of the magic from its motion-controlled blockbuster from way back in 2006 with an updated version for its current-generation hardware. After selling well over 82 million copies, and now that Switch has finally overtaken the console it was made for in sales, it seems a fitting time for Switch sports to make a triumphant return. Head below for more details on the upcoming title, how to play it early, and more details on how to score the leg strap.



more…