Call of Duty on Switch? Microsoft CEO Brad Smith seems to think it could happen

The past few weeks have been pretty busy in Call of Duty news. We got word that Infinity Ward would be making the next game in the series, and that Microsoft plans to keep the game on PlayStation after the existing agreement expires. But, something we haven’t taken a look at yet is Microsoft’s CEO, Brad Smith, who gave an interview to CNBC. A lot of information came out of the interview, but what caught our eye is the fact that Brad mentioned Nintendo specifically… but does that mean Call of Duty on Switch could become a reality?



more…