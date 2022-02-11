Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers see rare discounts from $50

After seeing a whole brand’s new GaN II chargers. Courtesy of Amazon, you can notably score the Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger for *$65.99*. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $72, this is the first price cut since the limited launch discount at $55 and the second-best price to date. Centered around GaN II technology, this is one of Anker’s first chargers outfitted with the advanced charging features. Delivering three ports to your everyday carry or at-home setup, there’s a main USB-C port that can dish out the full 65W speeds on top of a secondary 20W port and a final 2.4A USB-A slot. Ready to refuel everything from smartphones to computers and more, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.



