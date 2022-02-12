Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.



On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.64. A year ago, they were trading at $12.57.



