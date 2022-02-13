Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 Update to Include App Folders in the Start Menu

Microsoft is now getting ready to roll out the first major update for Windows 11, with the first devices projected to get it at some point in the next coming days. But at the same time, the Redmond-based software giant is also working around the clock on several other exciting features, some of which would show up for insiders rather sooner than later. As you probably know already if you’re part of the Windows Insider program, Microsoft has delayed the latest two builds, and WindowsCentral reports the reason for the whole thing is a batch of new features supposed to go live for users in the Dev channel. In other words, Microsoft needs more time to prepare these exciting updates, so the next preview build, possibly landing in the coming days, will come with lots of new things to try. Enter app folders in Start One of them is supp...