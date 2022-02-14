[Update: Event rumor] Everything we know about the iPad Air 5 so far

Apple’s iPad Air 4 has been easy to recommend since its launch in October 2020, but that could change with the rumored iPad Air 5 looming. Apple gave us a preview of what to expect for the next-gen iPad Air when it released a beefed up iPad mini 6 last fall. So what should we expect from a new iPad Air in 2022? Here’s everything we know so far…



*Update: *Apple hasn’t officially announced a spring event yet, but Bloomberg reports that the company is targeting Tuesday, March 8. This likely means the iPad Air 5 will replace the current model before the end of next month.



