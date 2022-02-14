Apple Support App Now Letting Users How Much They Have to Pay for Repairs

Repairing an iPhone isn’t cheap, let’s be honest about it, and servicing on a device without a warranty is going to cost more than you’d imagine. Nobody likes bad news, and a screen replacement that costs several hundred dollars certainly falls under this category. Apple has updated the Apple Support app with a new feature that tells users how much it’s going to cost to repair certain problems of the iPhone. In other words, when you look for servicing within the app, Apple Support can not only figure out where you can send the device for the repairs, but it can also tell you how much the whole thing is going to cost. The app works as straightforwardly as possible, so after choosing from a list of common problems, you should be able to get a price quote as well. Just don’t take anything for granted Of course, don’t expect this information to always be 100 percent accurate. This is because, first and more, we’re not technicians, so in some cases,...