Opera Becomes the First Browser to Allow Emoji-Only Addresses

Despite many considering it the underdog of the browser race, Opera is actually one of the best choices on the market, and the improvements the app receives on a regular basis make it a solid solution in the long term as well. This time, the folks working at Opera have decided to implement support for a rather unusual feature: emoji-only addresses. If you’ve never of such a thing, well, they exist, and Opera wants to be the first browser in the world to support it. And thanks to a partnership with Yat, the company that actually makes the emoji-only website URLs possible, Opera is bringing this feature to users on all supported desktop platforms. “The partnership marks a major paradigm shift in the way the internet works,” says Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “It’s been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn’t been much innovation in the weblink spa...