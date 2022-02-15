My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

Ever since the New York Times bought Wordle there’s been talk that the game has been made harder. Yesterday, The Verge looked into the claim and found that nothing has changed because the solutions have been preset since the game first launched. And I’d agree that was the case, except today when I did the popular puzzle game, my correct answer was different from my wife’s correct answer, and it seems most of the world. Why? The answer is I’m still running the original Wordle in Safari on my iPhone. I keep it open in a tab and I’ve never… [Continue Reading]