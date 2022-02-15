CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with loads of new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot

The new FREE Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade features are now live alongside a FREE trial for folks looking to give the game another shot. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly-anticipated titles in years before disappointing gamers everywhere with what could only be described as a buggy and disastrous launch on previous generation machines. Well, developer CD Projekt Red hosted a live stream today with loads of new upgraded features for the game and presumably a more stable update to redeem itself. All things considered, folks that did get a chance to play the game at least somewhat bug-free were mostly impressed, so this is a great time to give the potentially-epic game another shot, or at least to dive into the free trial to see if it’s worth investing in. More details below.



