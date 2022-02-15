Mexico scientist pleads guilty to spying for Russia in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A prominent Mexican scientist who led a double life with two families on separate continents pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of being co-opted by Russian agents into surveilling a U.S. government informant residing in Miami.



Hector Cabrera Fuentes was arrested in 2020 at Miami International Airport as he and his Mexican wife -- the other is from Russia -- were looking to return to their home in Mexico City.



A day earlier, Valentine’s Day, the couple attracted the attention of a security guard as they were caught on surveillance tape tailgating another vehicle onto the premises of a Miami-area condominium and snapping a photo of the U.S. source’s car and license plate — ignoring instructions not to take any pictures but just jot down the vehicle’s location.



As part of a plea agreement announced Tuesday in Miami federal court, prosecutors recommended a four year sentence for Cabrera on a single charge of acting in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the U.S. attorney general. He will be sentenced on May 17.



The bizarre tale of Cabrera’s botched intelligence mission began in 2019 when his Russian wife and her two daughters traveled from Germany to Russia to take care of a bureaucratic matter. When the woman tried to return to Germany she was not allowed to depart, an FBI agent said in an affidavit accompanying the original indictment.



Cabrera then traveled to Russia to see his family and was allegedly contacted by a Russian official he had met years earlier in a professional capacity. The individual, who is not identified in court filings, advised Cabrera that his family shouldn’t travel to Europe or seek a U.S. visa.



It was around this time that Cabrera began to believe the individual worked for Russia’s FSB intelligence agency,...