eBay Presidents’ Day sale takes extra 15% off: Switch OLED, PS5 DualSense controller, more

eBay is launching a new Presidents’ Day sale today, taking an extra *15% off* a selection of tech, home goods, and more. Including both new and its certified refurbished listings, applying code *PREZDAY15* at checkout will lock-in the savings with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the is the new Nintendo Switch OLED for *$374.85*. Normally fetching $400, this is the very first chance to save on Nintendo’s new console at $25 off, let alone a rare chance to score one in-stock to begin with. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play on the big screen. Head below for more.



