Todd Snyder x Converse Collection debuts two new styles of classics and apparel

Converse debuted a new collection in collaboration with Todd Snyder. If you’re not familiar with Todd Snyder, he is a menswear designer and has put his own twist on this collection. Inside you will find new styles of the Jack Purcell and Chuck 70 as well as preppy apparel for men. Pricing in this collection starts at $50 and there are 16 unique items to choose from. Head below to find even more details from this collection or you can shop the entire line here. Finally, you will want to check out the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids collection that debuts eye-catching prints including pajamas, decor, bedding, and more.



more…