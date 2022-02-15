LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor sees rare discount to $48 (Save 20%), plus Star Wars kits from $16

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor set for *$47.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at 20% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. This set was marked retired by the LEGO Group for the end of 2021, so there’s no telling how long this discount will be around. Stacking up to 524 pieces, this kit was originally released back in 2019 in build up to Avengers: Endgame releasing in theater. Even all these years later, this set is still one of the more unique releases featuring Iron Man, delivering Tony Stark’s iconic hall of armor with four different suits to show off. Our hands-on review highlights just how good of a set this was to celebrate the 10th year of Marvel films, too. Head below for more.



more…