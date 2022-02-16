Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returns to Amazon lows at up to $150 off from $1,199

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at *$1,199 shipped* for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Down from the typically $1,299 going rate, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just twice before at $100 off. You can also save on the elevated 8-core model, which is now $149 off with the price dropping at checkout to *$1,349.99*.



Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated model also comes with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.



