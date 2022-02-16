Nintendo officially set to shut down Wii U and 3DS eShop libraries, view your play stats here

It’s time to start thinking about shoring up your Wii U and 3DS game libraries. Nintendo’s beloved 3DS consoles still remain in the hearts and hands of gamers everywhere, despite the Switch taking over portable supremacy in the Mushroom Kingdom. But Nintendo has now announced the inevitable closure of its eShop Wii U and 3DS digital game stores and while it might not be until next year, it will all be gone before you know it. Head below for more details.



