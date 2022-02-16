Govee’s outdoor wireless weather station has 24-hour prediction, more for $25 (Save $15)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wireless Weather Station for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since it hit $23 back in mid-2021. Designed with a color display to showcase what the weather outside is doing with a full-glass screen for a premium look and feel. It doesn’t just keep tabs on what’s going on outside, as it also measures interior temperature and humidity to show you what the inside of your home feels like. It also gives a forecast for what the next 12-24 hours will look like at your specific location based on multiple weather metrics. Head below for more.



