Sceptre’s new 27-inch 4K monitor falls to new low at Amazon: $229 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 27-inch 4K IPS 70Hz HDMI Monitor for *$229.21 shipped*. Down from $280, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This monitor measures 27-inches and features a full 4K resolution on the IPS panel. It also offers a 70Hz refresh rate which is slightly higher than the traditional 60Hz most monitors deliver at this resolution and price. Plus, you’ll find three HDMI ports alongside DisplayPort for connecting multiple devices to the display at one time. Sound intriguing? Check out our announcement coverage to learn more, then head below for additional information.



more…