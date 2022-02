OnePlus is all set to host an event in India at 7 pm IST where it will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series. As per the company, the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an expandable memory card, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel triple […]