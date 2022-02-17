UK cybersecurity sector sees record revenue

Revenue generated by cybersecurity firms in the UK rose by 14 percent to £10.1 billion ($13.7 billion) last year according to the latest Annual Cyber Sector Report from the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS). The report, which tracks the growth and performance of the UK's cyber security industry, reveals the sector contributed around £5.3 billion to the UK economy in 2021, rising by a third on the previous year from £4 billion -- the largest increase since the report began in 2018. Employment across the industry is up too, rising by 13 percent, with more than 6,000 new… [Continue Reading]