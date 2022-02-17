Google Doodle honors Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, developer of first chickenpox vaccine
Published
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, a Japanese virologist who developed the first chickenpox vaccine, is being honored by Google with the Feb. 17 Google Doodle.
Published
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, a Japanese virologist who developed the first chickenpox vaccine, is being honored by Google with the Feb. 17 Google Doodle.
Google always honors people who have contributed in various fields through doodle art. Today’s doodle is also something special...