AcuRite’s Notos Pro color weather station tracks temp, wind, humidity, more at $75 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon right now and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. Designed to showcase outdoor temperature, humidity, and wind speed, this precision weather station also records and plots trends over the last 12 hours including barometric pressure. It also keeps record of daily, monthly, and all-time highs and lows so you can see what goes on right in your own backyard. Head below for more.



more…