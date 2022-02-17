The North Face x Kaws collection debuts one of a kind prints of best-selling styles

The North Face is known for their epic collaborations and in 2022 the brand has made a statement by dropping a line with designer Kaws. If you’re not familiar with Kaws, the Brooklyn-based artist is known for pushing the limits with his one of a kind designs. The designs you will find in some of The North Face’s best-selling styles including the 1996 Nupste Jacket, Camp Duffel, and more. There are 24 new items throughout this line with pricing starting at $45. Be sure to head below the jump to find out even more details about The North Face x Kaws collaboration. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Draper James x Tretorn Sneaker collection here.



