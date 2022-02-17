Coherus BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $45.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.



The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.



The drug developer posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS