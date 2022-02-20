Mozilla Releases Firefox 97.0.1

Mozilla has recently launched the very first minor revision to Firefox 97, and just as expected, the company has focused mostly on small bugs and performance refinements. Firefox 97.0.1 is therefore available for download with bug fixes aimed at TikTok and Hulu users, as Mozilla has managed to address a couple of errors impacting the two services. Furthermore, the company explains it has also corrected a compatibility issue with WebRoot security software that rendered the browser impossible to use. “Fixed an issue where TikTok videos would fail to load when selected from a user's profile page. Fixed an issue which led to Picture-in-Picture mode being unable to be toggled on Hulu. Works around problems with WebRoot SecureAnywhere antivirus rendering Firefox unusable in some situations,” Mozilla explains in the official release notes of the new browser version. What’s new in Firefox 97 While this is obviously a minor update, Firefox 97 landed earli...