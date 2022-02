Vivo V23e, the new mid-ranger from the brand has arrived in the Indian market. The new smartphone joins the latest Vivo V23 series that include the Vivo V23 and Vivo 23 Pro. The highlights of the Vivo V23e smartphone are a slim glass design, a 44-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 12 OS, and 44W FlashCharge support. […]