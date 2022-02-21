Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse falls to new all-time low at $120 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for *$119.99 shipped* in both black and white styles. Normally fetching $150 in either case, today’s price cuts are marking new Amazon all-time lows at 25% off while beating our previous mention from back in December by $2. As one of the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at a pretty astonishing 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB receiver. Gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option, and we noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



