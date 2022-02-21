Capcom officially unveils Street Fighter 6 + new fighting game coming this summer

The new Street Fighter game has been revealed. More accurately teased, but Capcom has now confirmed that development on Street Fighter 6 is in the works. It has been six long years since Street Fighter 5 made its debut back in 2016, and after several updates and DLC additions to the core experience, Capcom is ready to move on to the next numbered entry in the long-running fighting franchise. Head below for more details on the new Street Fighter game and a closer look at the brief teaser trailer.



