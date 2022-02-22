Microsoft has updated the data wiping tool in Windows 10 and Windows 11... and now it leaves behind data

Using Windows' built in option to reset your computer and erase data may not be as secure as you thought. If you are passing on a computer to a friend or family member, or perhaps selling a machine you no longer need, you may well have used the option to reset the PC and wipe out your personal data. While this seems like a sensible move, an update to the data wiping tools in Windows 10 and Windows 11 means that potentially revealing and sensitive data can be left behind. Tests conducted by Microsoft MVP Rudy Ooms showed that in… [Continue Reading]