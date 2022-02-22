Destiny series gets biggest expansion since Taken King with The Witch Queen, available now

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is launching today as the game’s latest expansion and honestly, it looks pretty great. The theme of this season is “Take Back the Light.” The Witch Queen looks mystical, scary, and intriguing all at the same time. This expansion marks Destiny 2’s Year 5 and has plenty of content for both new and returning gamers. You’ll be able to try out a new crafting system, pick up the new Glaive to upgrade your arsenal, and more all from just the first two missions. Want to find out more? Keep reading for additional information on Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.



