Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $220.6 million in its fourth quarter.



The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share.



The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.



The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $473.8 million in the period.



For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $595.6 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.



Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion.



