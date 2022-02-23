COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped more than 90% since reaching a pandemic peak in January
Published
The CDC has said that it's reviewing all its COVID-19 guidance based on metrics including the number of cases and hospitalizations.Full Article
Published
The CDC has said that it's reviewing all its COVID-19 guidance based on metrics including the number of cases and hospitalizations.Full Article
Watch VideoThe number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that..
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began crossed 5 million on Thursday,..