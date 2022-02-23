Official Disney shop offers FREE shipping today only + $15 off t-shirts, collectibles, and more

The official Disney shop has now launched one of its free shipping sitewide sales today. Typically you can only score free delivery in orders over $75, making today a great time to land some lower-priced items for your collection, the kids, and more. Simply apply code *FREESHIP *at checkout to side step the usual shipping fees. Fortunately, we are also tracking some solid markdowns to pair with the free delivery offer on t-shirts for the whole family as well as some collectibles, and more. Hit the jump for additional details.



more…