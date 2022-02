A new 1:10 scale R/C replica Batmobile from the upcoming film is on the way from Mattel. After the brand’s high-end $500 model sold out promptly upon release back in October, Mattel has decided to develop a more affordable version of the Robert Pattison-era Batmobile from Matt Reeves’ The Batman before it hits theaters in early March. Head below for more details and a closer look.



more…