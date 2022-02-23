Scoop up this highly-rated 2-quart Bella air fryer while it’s just $20 (Today only, 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for *$19.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35 or with no-cost in-store pickup. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any comparable air fryer from a trusted brand right now. If it’s just a simple personal-sized (or side dish-ready) air fryer you’re after, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. The 2-quart capacity is joined by a 1200-watt heating system to provide the golden crispy texture you’re after without all of the oil. Alongside the adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees), an auto shut-off for safety is complemented by dishwater-safe parts, a non-stick cooking tray, integrated timer, and a matte black finish for a no-frills setup that certainly won’t break the bank. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details below.



