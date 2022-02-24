Alimera Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.



The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.



The eye drug developer posted revenue of $14 million in the period.



The company's shares closed at $4.67. A year ago, they were trading at $8.43.



