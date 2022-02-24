Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Build 22563

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 11 preview build to users who are enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. Windows 11 build 22563 doesn’t bring as many new goodies as the previous release, but it still comes with good news for those who want to play with new feature. For example, it included a refined taskbar specifically built with tablets in mind, as well as additional improvements here and there. Microsoft too explains that not all the new builds shipped to insiders can bring a plethora of new features, and it’s all because of obvious reasons. “As a reminder, not every build we release will have as many new features as last week’s build. However, this build includes a few new features for Insiders to try out as we roll them out including a tablet-optimized taskbar experience, some improvements to content in Widgets, and a new group policy for IT admins in education,” the company says. Lots of fixes In addition to ...