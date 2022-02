6.2 quake shakes part of west Indonesia, no casualties

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in some parts of the island and in neighboring countries Malaysia and Singapore, causing damage to houses and buildings, but no casualties were reported.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.2 magnitude and struck about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province. It struck about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth's surface.



Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.



Television reports showed the strong temblor sending streams of panicked people into the streets in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, and patients in a hospital at West Pasaman district — the closest area to the epicenter — were being evacuated from the building.



People in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also reportedly felt the tremors. A video that circulated on social media showed residents gathered in streets after high-rises in Kuala Lumpur swayed for a few seconds. Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and photos and paintings fixed to the walls trembling.



Hamsuardi, the West Pasaman district head, said Friday's earthquake caused minor to moderate damage to dozens of houses and buildings and injured several people, but no casualties were reported.



Authorities are still collecting information about the full scale of damage in the affected areas.



In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.



Indonesia has a number of seismic faults and is prone to earthquakes and...