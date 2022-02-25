Russia 'failed to deliver' its day-one aims for Ukraine invasion, UK defense secretary says
Russia is "behind its hoped-for timetable" and lost 450 of its troops on Thursday, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.Full Article
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday (February 24) condemned Russia's..
LIVE: Press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press conference amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.